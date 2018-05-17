RTR Senior Awards Night



RTR Scholarship Fund Scholarship winners, from left to right in front, are Morgan Johnnson, Hunter Vanlerberghe, Boone Van Overbeke, Alexis Wendland, Andrew Williams, Gabrielle Thooft. In the second row are Julie Bedow of the RTR Scholarship Committee, Riley Williams, Chloe Hess, Courtney Snyder, Jennifer Reyes, Jocelyn Klein, Hailey Carr, Paige Buchert, Makenzie Buchert, Ashley Borchert, Tina Haroldson, Madison Gylling; and in back are Jacob Nelson, Evan Swanson, Max Schardin, Johannah Nielsen, Madeline Ekema, Jacklynn Dressen, Mya Christensen, Westin Kirk, Cameron Nelson, Jonah Johnson, Jacob Fischer, Lacey Barke, Jared Baartman. Not pictured are Damian Beaulieau, Chloe Lear, Zachary Marr, Natalee Possail, Catherine Vogt anfd Anika Finzen.

