By Mark Wilmes

The RTR track teams traveled to Cottonwood on Thursday to compete in the Lakeview Varsity Invitational. Both teams garnered fourth place finishes.

The boys totaled 77 points, with Pipestone’s 184 taking first place. The girls scored 23 points, trailing Canby’s 172 in first place.

