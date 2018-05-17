Valedictorian, Salutatorian announced at Senior Awards



Announced at last week’s Senior Awards Night were 2018 RTR Valedictorian Johanna Nielsen and Salutatorian Gabrielle Thooft.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Two students were revealed at last week’s Senior Awards ceremony as the top of the senior class academically at RTR High School. High School Principal Daniel Bettin presented Johannah Nielsen as Valedictorian and Gabrielle Thooft as Salutatorian for the Class of 2018.

Many other awards and scholarships were presented throughout the evening…

