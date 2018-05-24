County monitoring area lakes

By Tammy Mathison

During the May 15 meet­ing of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Robert Olsen of the Lincoln County Environmental Of­fice spoke to the commis­sioners about Lake Ben­ton, saying that samples of the lake had been taken. However, the temperature of the lake is rising and it won’t be possible to treat the lake before the water temperatures are too high. As a result, the lake will not get treated this year. Olsen said they will be making application in September or October to be ready for next year, and is hoping to look at a three-year vari­ance. Olsen said that last time, they treated for four years.

