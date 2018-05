By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR baseball team traveled to Canby last Tues­day to battle the Lancers in Camden conference action. It was one outstanding day for baseball. The wind was calm and the temperature was 80 degrees.

The Knights would score two runs in their half of the first inning. Hunter Van­Lerberge and Payton Hess opened the game with sin­gles…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.