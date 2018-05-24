Knights tack on another win with 15-5 victory over MCC



Jared Baartman connects with a pitch against MCC.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The baseball Knights re­corded their third straight non-conference win of the year with a 15-5 win over the MCC Rebels last Friday in Ruthton.

The Knights started strong with four runs in their half of the first in­ning. Consecutive hits by Payton Hess, Jake Fischer, Jared Baartman and Coo­per Hansen plated the runs. Baartman’s single re­corded two RBIs. The team added an unearned run in the second inning as Hess scored on a Rebel error. The Rebels got their first run in the fourth inning, also an unearned run to make the score 5-1.

