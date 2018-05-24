Knights tack on another win with 15-5 victory over MCC
May 24, 2018
Jared Baartman connects with a pitch against MCC.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The baseball Knights recorded their third straight non-conference win of the year with a 15-5 win over the MCC Rebels last Friday in Ruthton.
The Knights started strong with four runs in their half of the first inning. Consecutive hits by Payton Hess, Jake Fischer, Jared Baartman and Cooper Hansen plated the runs. Baartman’s single recorded two RBIs. The team added an unearned run in the second inning as Hess scored on a Rebel error. The Rebels got their first run in the fourth inning, also an unearned run to make the score 5-1.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |