Lady Knights beat RCW for record 10 wins for season



Kylea Baartman delivers a pitch during last week’s win over the Jaguars.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR softball team set a season record for wins last Thursday as they would beat the RCW Jag­uars on both games of a doubleheader. It was their 9th and 10th wins of the year. Last year they won a record eight wins.

The Lady Knights didn’t waste any time in the first game as they would score five runs in the first inning of play…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.