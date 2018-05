Tyler

Tyler Legion Post 185 will be hosting a Memorial Day Service at the Tyler Legion Hall on Mon­day, May 28 at 10 a.m.

Ruthton

Ruthton’s Memorial Day pro­gram is May 28 starting at 11 a.m. with lunch following.

Russell

Roll Call will be at the Russell Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch at the Russell Community Center.

