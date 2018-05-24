RTR Board will switch meeting nights to second Wednesday starting in July



Superintendent David Marlette

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.coms

The board approved moving future monthly school board meetings at last week’s regu­lar meeting in Tyler. Begin­ning with the July 2018 meet­ing, meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of the month instead of the third Wednesday. Superintendent Dave Marlette said the major­ity of the school boards hold meetings on the second week of the month.

“Third week gets a little bit late,” Marlette said. “Alot of our invoices are past due by those dates. Alot of those are [due] on the 15th of the month.”

