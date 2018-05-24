RTR Board will switch meeting nights to second Wednesday starting in July
May 24, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.coms
The board approved moving future monthly school board meetings at last week’s regular meeting in Tyler. Beginning with the July 2018 meeting, meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of the month instead of the third Wednesday. Superintendent Dave Marlette said the majority of the school boards hold meetings on the second week of the month.
“Third week gets a little bit late,” Marlette said. “Alot of our invoices are past due by those dates. Alot of those are [due] on the 15th of the month.”
