RTR golfers compete in Camden Conference tourney

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The annual Camden Conference tournament was held in Marshall last Monday with 18 holes of golf being played by all the golfers. There were nine teams for both boys and girls.

Community Christian Schools of Willmar took first place honors for the boys with a score of 325. LQPV was second place with a 337. The RTR boys were the seventh place team with an 18-hole score of 416…

