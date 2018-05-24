Semper paratus (always ready)



Les Sanderson

By Al Zdon

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part story reprinted with permission from The Minnesota Legionnaire newspaper. See next week’s Tribute for the conclusion.

Not everybody who went to war put a flag at the top of Mt. Suribachi, or did the Bataan Death March, or shot down 15 German airplanes. In fact, most Americans who went to war and simply did their jobs, did them well, and came home if they were lucky. Les Sanderson left high school, joined the Coast Guard, protected our shores and came home with no stories about the enemy shooting at him on Iwo Jima. Well, there was that story where his ship almost blew up…

But Sanderson was like the vast majority of American vet­erans in World War II. They sim­ply served their nation and they won the war.

