Buffalo Ridge Chorale Concert Sunday, June 3 in Hendricks

“Friends of Jazz” to be featured at concert

On Sunday, June 3 at 4 p.m. the Buffalo Ridge Chorale, along with the Friends of Jazz quartet, will present their spring con­cert entitled “Big Noise” at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks. Since 2010, the chorale has performed a spring and fall concert held in various communi­ties along the Minnesota- South Dakota border.

The director of the cho­rale is Dr. Anna DeGraff…

