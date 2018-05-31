Judge Lee Bush to retire
May 31, 2018
Fifth District Court Judge Lee Bush
By Mark Wilmes
After nearly 42 years in law, Judge Lee Bush will soon be hanging up his robe for good. The Russell High School graduate and former Tyler City Attorney will be retiring from full-time duties as judge in Minnesota’s 5th Judicial District in the next couple of weeks.
Bush began his law career in 1976. A graduate of what is now called Southwest Minnesota State University and the University of Minnesota Law School, he made his decision to pursue a law career at the suggestion of his father after graduating from college.
