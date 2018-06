By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Baseball Knights traveled to MinĀ­neota last Saturday to battle in the first round of section play in baseball. The Knights knocked off the Edgerton-SWC team in the first game, 6-5. The Knights then lost a five-inning game to the host team, those Minneota ViĀ­kings, by a score of 10-0.

