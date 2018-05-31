Lady Knights fall to Adrian 13-11 to finish season 10-9

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights saw their softball season come to a sad end as they would lose to the Adrian Dragons 13-11 last Tues­day in Edgerton. The Knights were the number four seed while the Drag­ons were seeded number five.

After the Dragons opened their half of the first inning with two runs the Knights would strike back with three runs. Mor­gan Johnson started things with a base knock. Kylea Baartman bounced one over the right-field fence for a ground-rule double. Makenzie Buchert walked to load the bases. Rhaegyn Petersen would split the gap in right-center for a double and three RBIs.

