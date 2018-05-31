Lady Knights fall to Adrian 13-11 to finish season 10-9
May 31, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Lady Knights saw their softball season come to a sad end as they would lose to the Adrian Dragons 13-11 last Tuesday in Edgerton. The Knights were the number four seed while the Dragons were seeded number five.
After the Dragons opened their half of the first inning with two runs the Knights would strike back with three runs. Morgan Johnson started things with a base knock. Kylea Baartman bounced one over the right-field fence for a ground-rule double. Makenzie Buchert walked to load the bases. Rhaegyn Petersen would split the gap in right-center for a double and three RBIs.
