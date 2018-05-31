Memorial Day observed in area



Area Boy and Girl Scouts join Harvey Noble in a salute as the Memorial Wreath is laid by the flag.

By Mark Wilmes

Programs to honor fallen service men and women were held throughout the area on Monday morning. A.C. Hansen Post 185 held a program at the Tyler Legion Hall. Post Commander Duane Blake welcomed the crowd and introduced RTR student Cari Baune, who sang the National Anthem.

Mya Christensen spoke to the audience in Ruthton about her experience at Girls State last summer, concluding with the reading of the poem “In Flanders Field.”



Roll Call was held on Monday morning at the Russell Cemetery in honor of deceased veterans. Colors were presented and names read by members of George C. Johnson Post 460 of Russell. A potluck lunch was served at the Russell Community Center after the ceremony.