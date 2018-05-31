Pushing her limits



Vinson competing in the Ironman competition to raise money for World Vision.

By Mark Wilmes

Over the years, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton alumnus Tina (Ken­neke) Vinson has slowly built up to what will be a very big day later this year. The 2008 gradu­ate will be competing with Team World Vision in the 2018 Iron­man Wisconsin competition on Sept. 9 in Madison, Wisconsin. In the process of challenging herself physically over the next few months, she will also be raising money for World Vision, a company that provides clean water to drought-stricken areas of the world.

The competition is not for the faint of heart…

