Pushing her limits
May 31, 2018
Vinson competing in the Ironman competition to raise money for World Vision.
By Mark Wilmes
Over the years, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton alumnus Tina (Kenneke) Vinson has slowly built up to what will be a very big day later this year. The 2008 graduate will be competing with Team World Vision in the 2018 Ironman Wisconsin competition on Sept. 9 in Madison, Wisconsin. In the process of challenging herself physically over the next few months, she will also be raising money for World Vision, a company that provides clean water to drought-stricken areas of the world.
The competition is not for the faint of heart…
The competition is not for the faint of heart…