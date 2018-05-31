RTR competes at track subsections in Luverne



Cade Jorgensen placed third in the Triple Jump in Luverne last week to advance to this week’s Section 3A finals in Montevideo.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Russell-Tyler-Ruth­ton track teams traveled to Luverne on May 24 to compete in the 3A Sub­section Southwest meet. The boys and girls placed sixth and seventh, respec­tively in team scores. The Knights boys qualified for this week’s Section 3A championships on June 1 in Pipestone in 10 events. The top four in each event advance to the next round, plus the top performers of the rest of the field.

