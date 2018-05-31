Semper paratus (always ready)

By Al Zdon



Editor’s Note: This is the conclusion of a two-part story reprinted with permission from The Minnesota Legionnaire newspaper.

After leaving the Everglades, Sanderson moved further south to Key West, where he was assigned to a buoy tender. The buoys were very important in those shallow waters, and they had lights on them. The lights were fueled by LP gas. “So we would have to travel around, pull them on board, clean them up, and put in a new gas tank. And then seal it all up again.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.