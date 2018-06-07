Council faces concerned citizens over city’s appearance

Special public meeting scheduled for Monday



Tyler residents Jim Boyle and Joan Jagt were among the people speaking during the Public Express portion of Monday’s Tyler City Council meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Over a dozen Tyler residents were on hand to speak during the public express before Monday’s Tyler City Council meeting, speaking on a variety of issues. The discussion went on for nearly two hours, over an hour of which was devoted entirely to the lack of improvement to blighted properties in the city…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.