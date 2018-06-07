ATV trail becomes a reality in Russell



Gary Thooft standing by the official ribbon that was cut on Saturday at the ceremony to open the new Shady Oaks Native Prairie Adventure Trails near Russell.

By Mark Wilmes

It was over two decades in the making and lots of hard work, not to mention more than a little red tape to fight through, but last Saturday the ribbon was finally cut to signify approval of Shady Oaks Native Prairie Adventure Park. The four-wheeler ATV trails became a reality behind the hard work and passion of Gary Thooft of Russell. The ceremony was scheduled to take part in Bandwagon Days events over the weekend, but by the time the signage for the trails are installed, it will not be officially open to the public until around Independence Day…

