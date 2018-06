Dylan Peper of Centuria, Wisconsin is pictured dropping off his galloping horse onto a galloping steer Friday night at the Russell Stampede Rodeo. He was able to wrestle the steer to the ground in 13.1 seconds. Organizers of the event have announced that after 15 years, this will be the final Stampede Rodeo at Bandwagon Days.

