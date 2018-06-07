Royals hit tough stretch

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Ruthton Royals have gone 0-4 over the past cou­ple of weeks in amateur baseball.

On May 25, the Royals dropped a 4-3 decision to Pipestone in Ruthton. Pip­estone rallied for two in the top of the 9th to seal the win. Chris Dougherty took the complete game loss, giving up four runs on 11 hits while striking out seven. Tylan Gylling was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Dougherty, Eric Wiering, and Walker Kor each had hits in the game, going 1-for-4.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.