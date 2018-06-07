RTR 11U advances to state



The RTR 11U baseball team qualified for the state tournament over the weekend. The Knights defeated Windom 6-1, Willmar 20-13, Marshall 12-2 and Redwood Falls 8-2. The team will compete in the state tournament in Mankato at the end of July. Pictured left to right in front are Shawn Griesse, Drew Chandler, Eli Determan, Issac Dagel, Jase Wieme and Tyler Wichmann. In the middle row are Brooks Hess, Kason Dybdahl, Josh Kraft, Dakota Cowell and Seth Cowell; and in back are Coaches Trent Griesse, Brent Dagel and Dave Kraft.

