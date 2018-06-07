Season ends for RTR tracksters at Section 3A meet

June 7, 2018

By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com

 
The Russell-Tyler-Ruthton track teams competed in seven boys’ events and three girls’ events at last Thursday’s Section 3A Track and Field Championships at Montevideo High School. The top two finishers in each event advance to state as well as any performance that surpasses or exceeds the established standard for each event.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under School, Sports |