Simon visits Tyler to present the Economic and Business Conditions report



Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, second from left, visited Tyler last Tuesday, May 29 on a tour through the counties of southwest Minnesota. Simon spoke about the Southwest Minnesota Economic Business Conditions Report and a new survey they are offering, called the Minnesota Business Snapshot.

By Shelly Finzen

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Lincoln County last week, Tuesday, May 29, to talk about the economic and business conditions of south­west Minnesota. He met with Tyler City Administrator Robert Wolfington, Tyler Mayor Greg Peter, and Lonnie Lambertus of Tyler Regional Economic Devel­opment (TRED) at the Tyler Fire Hall. Simon said he makes an an­nual visit to all the counties in southwest Minnesota.

During the meeting, Simon presented the Southwest Min­nesotaEconomic and Business Conditions Report, Fourth Quar­ter 2017…

