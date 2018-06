Camden Conference recognition went to Honorable Mention recipient Jake Fischer, and All-Conference Team players Hunter VanLerberghe and Jared Baartman.





RTR Baseball Team Awards recipients, from left to right, are Most Improved Player Payton Hess, Rookie of the Year Parker Wendland, Golden Glove Award winner Hunter VanLerberghe, and Cy Young Award winner Jared Baartman. Not pictured is Batting Champion Cooper Hansen.

Filed under School, Sports