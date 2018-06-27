County looking at joining other counties in health plan
Dr. Norris Anderson talks to the Lincoln County Commissioners about a county health plan.
By Tammy Mathison
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is considering joining several other counties, including Pipestone County, to provide a county-based health plan that would benefit healthcare facilities, doctors and dentists. Pipestone County, along with some other counties, is already part of this Prime West, and has seen great benefits from it on a local level, not the least of which was the plan being able to fund a new dental clinic in Pipestone.
