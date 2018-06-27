Independent announces 2018 softball all-area teams



All-State Academic Softball Team players Courtney Snyder and Johannah Nielsen of RTR High School.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Marshall Indepen­dent has released its 2018 softball all-area teams. There are nine players on both the first team and second team with five players making honorable mention. There were nine teams involved in the all-area selections… Makenzie Buchert, a se­nior for the Lady Knights, was named to the first team for her play with the Knights this past season. Buchert was the second leading hitter in the area, carrying a .531 average.

Camden Conference Softball All-Conference Award recipients Kylea Baartman, Makenzie Buchert and Morgan Johnson. Not pictured is Cora Alderson, All-Conference Honorable Mention.