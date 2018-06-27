Relay For Life has big night
June 27, 2018
Survivors and their families closed the Opening Ceremony with the Victory Lap at Friday evening’s Relay For Life event in Hendricks.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Two weeks of wet and windy weather took a short break on Friday, much to the relief of organizers for the 2018 Relay For Life of Lincoln County event on Friday in Hendricks. Partly cloudy skies and temps in the 70s greeted a big crowd at Veterans Memorial Park on the shore of Lake Hendricks.
The Opening Ceremonies began with the Welcome by Mayor Julie Hogie and Presentation of Flags by the Hendricks American Legion Color Guard…
