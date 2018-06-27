Relay For Life has big night



Survivors and their families closed the Opening Ceremony with the Victory Lap at Friday evening’s Relay For Life event in Hendricks.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Two weeks of wet and windy weather took a short break on Friday, much to the relief of or­ganizers for the 2018 Relay For Life of Lincoln County event on Friday in Hendricks. Partly cloudy skies and temps in the 70s greeted a big crowd at Vet­erans Memorial Park on the shore of Lake Hendricks.

The Opening Ceremonies be­gan with the Welcome by Mayor Julie Hogie and Presentation of Flags by the Hendricks Ameri­can Legion Color Guard…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.