By Mark Wilmes

The Ruthton Royals faced the Pipestone A’s on Friday in amateur baseball action. The Royals squan­dered a 6-3 8th inning lead, giving up nine runs to fall by a 12-6 margin. Mitchell Biever pitched went seven innings, giv­ing up five runs, of which three were earned.

