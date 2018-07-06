Did you know? Interesting facts about the Revolutionary War

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Independence Day is a holiday that everyone loves to celebrate, but the event that started it hap­pened a really long time ago. While we all learn about the Revolutionary War in American History class, we don’t always get the whole story. Here are some things you may not have known.

The Boston Tea Party, which took place in De­cember 1773, is common­ly thought to have been a reaction to a tax increase, but in reality, according to History.com, the Tea Act was actually a tax break…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.