“Farmer of the Year” debuts to a full house



Around 250 people filled the Lake Benton Opera House last week for the southwestern Minnesota premiere of “Farmer of the Year.” The movie, produced by Vince O’Connell and Tyler native Kathy Swanson, was shot predominately in Lincoln County and has been making the film festival circuit. The film used dozens of extras from the Tyler area and many of those were invited up on the Opera House stage after the viewing for a group picture. The movie is showing at the Red Barn Theater in Hendricks through Thursday, July 5.

