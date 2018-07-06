RTR district looking for community input



Superintendent Dave Marlette talking to the crowd at last week’s community listening session at the high school gymnasium.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School District held community listening sessions in Russell, Tyler and Ruthton last week to start a dialogue on how the district should proceed in the area of facilities. The school is currently operating out of three aging buildings that have become expensive to maintain. According to statistics handed out at the session, the average age of the three buildings is 72 years old, compared to a state average of 41 years old in the State of Minnesota. The information said that the five year average of maintenance is three quarters of a million dollars, with annual custodial costs of over $339,000…

