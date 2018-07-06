SWSHH is concerned with improving health for adults age 55 and older
July 6, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Part III
Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) recently met with Lincoln County residents concerning healthcare for those 55 and older. They conducted focus groups and key informant interviews in Ivanhoe, Tyler, Lake Benton, and Hendricks, focusing on the topics of active living, healthy eating and tobacco-free living. The discussion findings were recently released. The recommendations made by SWHHS to address these issues are summarized here.
Based on the findings of this project, the SWHHS offers some recommendations for improving the lifestyles of adults 55 and older. To address physical activity concerns, they suggest that local schools can allow residents to walk in their buildings before and after school, free of charge.
