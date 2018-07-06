SWSHH is concerned with improving health for adults age 55 and older

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Part III

Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) recently met with Lincoln County residents concern­ing healthcare for those 55 and older. They conduct­ed focus groups and key informant interviews in Ivanhoe, Tyler, Lake Ben­ton, and Hendricks, focus­ing on the topics of active living, healthy eating and tobacco-free living. The discussion findings were recently released. The rec­ommendations made by SWHHS to address these issues are summarized here.

Based on the findings of this project, the SWHHS offers some recommen­dations for improving the lifestyles of adults 55 and older. To address physi­cal activity concerns, they suggest that local schools can allow residents to walk in their buildings before and after school, free of charge.

