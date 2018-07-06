Wildcats all-stars selected

Submitted by

Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats ended their regular season with a 36-19 loss in Sioux Falls against the Sioux Empire Crusaders. The Crusaders ended their season undefeated, 8-0, and the number one seed in the West division as the Wildcats are the number two seed with a 6-2 re­cord.

Quarterback TJ Oates completed 15 of 20 passes good for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one in­terception while his broth­er David Oates completed 5 of 10 passes for 41 yards.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.