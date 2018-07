By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Bandshell Bazaar returns this week for the third year to the downtown park. Entertainment and food will be on hand for every week. Tonight’s entertainment will be the Pipestone quartet, the FROGS (Four Really Old Guys Singing).

July 18 entertainment will feature Adam and Lindsay Layman of Milford, Iowa…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.