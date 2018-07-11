City council seeks fix for water problems



From left—Councilperson Kenny Jensen, Mayor Greg Peter, City Administrator Robert Wolfington and Councilpersons Tim Sanderson and Scott Dressen look at a proposed upgrade to the city sewer system.

By Mark Wilmes

Excessive rains in recent weeks have continued to put a strain on the city’s sanitary and storm sewers, creating issues for residents. At last week’s regular Tyler City Council meeting, City Administrator Robert Wolfington discussed the matter after meeting with the city engineer.

“We had a significant rain event that created sewage backup in a couple of residences on Oak Street,” Wolfington said. “I reached out to our city engineer, Bill Helget with Bolten & Menk. He came down and talked sewer mains with (Maintenance Supervisor) Dean (Beck).”

