Royals play three games in three days



Ruthton Royals pitcher Jared Baartman delivering a pitch during Saturday’s win over Tracy.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Ruthton Royals won one and lost two over the weekend in amateur baseball action. On Friday evening, the Royals lost to Adrian, 7-6. Ruthton held a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the eighth, when the A’s snatched the lead. Brent Wiering started and left with no decision, giving up three runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out four.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.