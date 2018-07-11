Three baseball Knights make all-area Independent teams

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports



The Marshall Independent has announced its all-area baseball teams for the spring season of 2018. There were nine players on both the first and second teams and five players named to the honorable mention list. There were 10 teams that were represented for all-area…

Hunter Vanlerberghe of the Knights was named to the first team. Hunter was the lead-off hitter for the Knights. He batted .452 for the season which was the fourth best among area players. He finished with 28 hits, 13 RBIs and 19 runs scored…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.