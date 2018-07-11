Tyler athlete helps bring home some hardware from Orlando



Kalleigh Carr of Tyler holding the national championship trophy.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

A pair of Lincoln County volleyball players were among a 16-and-under volleyball team that found themselves the last team standing in a 183-team field, taking the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championship in Orlando, Florida. RTR’s Kalleigh Carr and Sophie Johnson of Hendricks played on a Southwest Minnesota Juniors volleyball team that also included players from Canby, Yellow Medicine East, Marshall, Murray County Central, Lakeview and Minneota.

The tournament opened on June 25 and went on for four grueling days, trimming 183 teams down to just one. The day began for the team each day at 6 a.m. in order to be ready to play an 8 a.m. game.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.