Astrid Holmquist

Jan. 31, 1922 – July 2, 2018

Astrid Marie Holmquist, age 96 of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died July 2 at her home

Born Jan. 31, 1922 in Ty­ler, she was the daughter of Jorgen Christensen and Rigmor Therkildsen-Chris­tensen. Astrid married Ar­chie Holmquist on July 13, 1944. She was a registered nurse, wife of a U.S. Navy officer, and worked hard on the family farm in Tyler for many years. Astrid and Archie owned and oper­ated a motel in Cedar City, Utah and retired to Siloam Springs, Arkansas to be near her sister in 1979. She enjoyed her family, crocheting, embroidery, and gardening; she espe­cially loved her roses. As­trid loved to travel.

Astrid was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include her sister Alice Elin Camp­bell of Gentry, Arkansas, nieces Alice Arlene Jardee of Omaha, Nebraska, Dolly Jane Miller and husband Bill of Springdale, Arkan­sas, Patricia Astrid Adams and husband Dale of Gen­try, Arkansas and Valerie Sophia Berry and husband Jerry of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Godson Brian Peterson of White, South Dakota; and a host of cous­ins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Friday, July 6 at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.