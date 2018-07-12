Astrid Holmquist
Astrid Marie Holmquist, age 96 of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died July 2 at her home
Born Jan. 31, 1922 in Tyler, she was the daughter of Jorgen Christensen and Rigmor Therkildsen-Christensen. Astrid married Archie Holmquist on July 13, 1944. She was a registered nurse, wife of a U.S. Navy officer, and worked hard on the family farm in Tyler for many years. Astrid and Archie owned and operated a motel in Cedar City, Utah and retired to Siloam Springs, Arkansas to be near her sister in 1979. She enjoyed her family, crocheting, embroidery, and gardening; she especially loved her roses. Astrid loved to travel.
Astrid was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include her sister Alice Elin Campbell of Gentry, Arkansas, nieces Alice Arlene Jardee of Omaha, Nebraska, Dolly Jane Miller and husband Bill of Springdale, Arkansas, Patricia Astrid Adams and husband Dale of Gentry, Arkansas and Valerie Sophia Berry and husband Jerry of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Godson Brian Peterson of White, South Dakota; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Friday, July 6 at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.