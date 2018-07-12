Gerald Runia
Gerald Runia, age 95 of Tyler, died Tuesday, July 3 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Monday, July 9, at Skandia Evangelical Free Church near Balaton. Interment with military honors followed at the church cemetery. Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation continued one hour prior to the service, 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Percy Gerald “Gerry” Runia was born Nov. 20, 1922 in Sheldon, Iowa to Ralph Frank and Kate (Zeylemaker) Runia. After the family moved to Minnesota, he attended school in Chandler though the eighth grade before helping his parents on the farm outside Lake Wilson. As an adult, Gerry was baptized at Skandia Evangelical Free Church in Balaton.
Gerald was united in marriage to Jean Magnuson on Feb. 14, 1948 at Skandia Evangelical Free Church. They celebrated their anniversary together on Valentine’s Day for the last 70 years. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and was currently a proud member of the American Legion.
Gerry was a proud Dutchman and solid in his faith. He was a member of Skandia Evangelical Free Church in Balaton. He loved his work, farming his whole life. Even in retirement he took to gardening and continued to work the soil and provide for his family and friends. He enjoyed going to garden markets all over the area.
Gerald Runia died in Tyler on July 3 at the age of 95 years, seven months and 13 days. Blessed be his memory.
Gerry is survived by his wife Jean Runia of Tyler; six children—Keith Runia of Isle, Dale Runia of Rockford, Illinois, Lois (Rolly) Bedow of Tyler, Nancy (Tim) Ward of Fillmore, Greg Runia (Michelle Busch) of Montevideo, and Norman (LauraLee) Runia of St. Cloud; 18 g ra n d c h i l d re n—Ro s s , Robin, Dan, Joel, Malorie, Bethany, Brett, Jennessa, Alissa, Joshua, Zachary, Jason, Jonathan, Jenny, Jessica, Justin, Trystan and Tyrell; many great-grandchildren; siblings Dorothy (Don) Mitchell, Helen (Harvey) Horn, Don (Dorothy) Runia, Eldon “Butch” Runia, Mitchell (Carolyn) Runia, Phyllis (Jim) Nielsen and Wally (Evelyn) Runia; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Roger Runia, daughter Sandra Lund, daughters-in-law Pam and Lila, and siblings Bob Runia, Vernon Runia, Gilbert Runia and Evelyn Mitchell.
