Nov. 20, 1922 – July 3, 2018

Gerald Runia, age 95 of Tyler, died Tuesday, July 3 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. Funeral ser­vices were 11 a.m. Monday, July 9, at Skandia Evan­gelical Free Church near Balaton. Interment with military honors followed at the church cemetery. Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation continued one hour prior to the ser­vice, 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Percy Gerald “Gerry” Runia was born Nov. 20, 1922 in Sheldon, Iowa to Ralph Frank and Kate (Zeylemaker) Runia. After the family moved to Min­nesota, he attended school in Chandler though the eighth grade before help­ing his parents on the farm outside Lake Wilson. As an adult, Gerry was baptized at Skandia Evangelical Free Church in Balaton.

Gerald was united in marriage to Jean Magnu­son on Feb. 14, 1948 at Skandia Evangelical Free Church. They celebrated their anniversary together on Valentine’s Day for the last 70 years. He served in the Merchant Marines dur­ing World War II and was currently a proud member of the American Legion.

Gerry was a proud Dutchman and solid in his faith. He was a mem­ber of Skandia Evangelical Free Church in Balaton. He loved his work, farming his whole life. Even in retire­ment he took to garden­ing and continued to work the soil and provide for his family and friends. He en­joyed going to garden mar­kets all over the area.

Gerald Runia died in Ty­ler on July 3 at the age of 95 years, seven months and 13 days. Blessed be his memory.

Gerry is survived by his wife Jean Runia of Tyler; six children—Keith Runia of Isle, Dale Runia of Rock­ford, Illinois, Lois (Rolly) Bedow of Tyler, Nancy (Tim) Ward of Fillmore, Greg Runia (Michelle Busch) of Montevideo, and Norman (LauraLee) Runia of St. Cloud; 18 g ra n d c h i l d re n—Ro s s , Robin, Dan, Joel, Malorie, Bethany, Brett, Jennessa, Alissa, Joshua, Zachary, Jason, Jonathan, Jenny, Jes­sica, Justin, Trystan and Tyrell; many great-grand­children; siblings Doro­thy (Don) Mitchell, Helen (Harvey) Horn, Don (Dor­othy) Runia, Eldon “Butch” Runia, Mitchell (Carolyn) Runia, Phyllis (Jim) Nielsen and Wally (Evelyn) Runia; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Roger Runia, daughter Sandra Lund, daughters-in-law Pam and Lila, and siblings Bob Runia, Vernon Runia, Gilbert Runia and Evelyn Mitchell.

