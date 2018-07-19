Fundraiser held for area youth



The annual Kronborg Inn Poker Run was held June 23 in Tyler. Pictured left to right are Amanda Torkelson (with son, Hudson) and Patty Torkelson, presenting Dyllen Yockey and mom Brittany Christensen with a check for $1,525 as a result of the fundraiser.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

On April 4, Dyllen Yockey was diagnosed with Stage 3 Burkitt Lymphoma and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Sanford Children’s Hos­pital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dyllen is the son of Brittany Christensen and Mike Yockey. On June 23 the fourth annual Kro­nborg Inn Poker Run was held in Tyler. Over 80 came to participate in the run via motorcycle, automobile or bus. Several Tyler, Lake Benton and Marshall busi­ness owners also donated to the event or to the family directly.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.