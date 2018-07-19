Royals close regular season

The Ruthton Royals, from left to right in front, are Eric Wiering, Dain LaRock, Parker Wendland and Dan Paluch; in back are Tylan Gylling, Chris Dougherty, Shay Wabeke, Mitchell Biever, Walker Kor, Jared Baartman and Brent Wiering.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Ruthton Royals played the final three games of their 2018 regu­lar season over the week­end. On Saturday the Royals played the Tracy Engineers, losing a 3-1 decision. Chris Dougherty took the loss for the Roy­als, going eight innings and giving up three runs on 12 hits. He struck out four in the game. Tylan Gylling, Shay Wabeke and Dough­erty all went 2-for-4 at the plate, with Gylling driving in Ruthton’s only run…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.