Royals close regular season
July 19, 2018
The Ruthton Royals, from left to right in front, are Eric Wiering, Dain LaRock, Parker Wendland and Dan Paluch; in back are Tylan Gylling, Chris Dougherty, Shay Wabeke, Mitchell Biever, Walker Kor, Jared Baartman and Brent Wiering.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Ruthton Royals played the final three games of their 2018 regular season over the weekend. On Saturday the Royals played the Tracy Engineers, losing a 3-1 decision. Chris Dougherty took the loss for the Royals, going eight innings and giving up three runs on 12 hits. He struck out four in the game. Tylan Gylling, Shay Wabeke and Dougherty all went 2-for-4 at the plate, with Gylling driving in Ruthton’s only run…
