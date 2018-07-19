RTR 11U competes at tournaments

The RTR Knights team took 4th place in the Worthington 11/12U tournament over the weekend. RTR opened with an 18-16 loss to Windom before coming back to defeat the Diamond Dogs of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A 17-7 win over Granite Falls put them in the 3rd/4th place game, where RTR fell to Worthington by a score of 8-5. Pictured top, left to right in front, are Tyler Wichmann, Kason Dybdahl, Drew Chandler, Isaac Dagel and Sean Griesse. In back are Trent Griesse, Josh Kraft, Brent Dagel, Seth Cowell, Dakota Cowell, Eli Determan, Jace Wieme and David Kraft. Above— The team placed 2nd in the Marshall 12U tournament earlier this month.

