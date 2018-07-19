Tony Tournament held in Lake Benton June 23-24



The Tony Tournament was held at DeZeeuw Field in mid-June, where several area 10u, 12u, and 14u softball teams competed against each other.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton played host to 10 area girls’ softball teams on June 23 and 24 during the Tony Tourna­ment. Jenny Alderson, the tournament’s director, re­ported that 22 teams to­tal competed against each other. The tournament is an annual event, taking place the fourth weekend of June every year.

Teams included 10u, 12u, and 14u girls from Pipestone, Hendricks and Luverne, all in Minnesota, and Dell Rapids, Baltic, Brookings, Sioux Falls, Madison, Garretson, and Flandreau, all in South Da­kota, playing some great ball. “This is the second year that we were at full max for teams,” Alderson stated.

