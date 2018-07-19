Tyler Funeral Home sold July 10 to Hartquist Funeral Home



Chris Johnson

Johnsons relocating to Coeur D’Alene, Idaho

On Tuesday, July 10, Nathan and Valerie Stephens, owners of Tyler Area Funeral Home, sold their location and business to Jeff and Sara Hartquist, own­ers of Hartquist Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Although Nathan and Valerie have enjoyed serving the com­munity of Tyler since purchas­ing the business from Tim Ku­low, there are many trends in funeral service that have made the couple look at their busi­ness and see how they could adapt to best meet their needs. When operating a business, one must be fiscally responsible to all families and locations the business is serving. The death care needs of a community like Tyler are able to be supported by one funeral home. Tyler is a nice community, full of many great people with a current population of approximately 1,400 people that is served by two funeral homes. In compari­son, Marshall is a community with a current population of 15,000 and also is served by two funeral homes.

