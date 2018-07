Submitted by Michael Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats traveled more than five hours to Carlisle, Iowa to play the number one team from the east divi­sion, the undefeated Mid­west Rampage. The game was close at the end of the third quarter with a 28-20 score, but the Rampage pulled away to a 56-20 vic­tory, ending the Wildcats’ season.

