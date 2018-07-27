Æbleskiver week is here!
July 27, 2018
New times for parade and talent contest in 2018
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The annual salute to the town’s Danish heritage and æbleskivers has arrived. Æbleskiver Days events begin Friday, July 21 and will run through the weekend.
The celebration kicks off on Friday with the Æbleskiver Days Golf Tournament, a three-person best shot tournament, which begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at the Tyler Golf Club. A pool party with games is planned at the Tyler Swimming Pool, running from 6 to 8 p.m…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
Filed under Community |